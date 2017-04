VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for a suspect that robbed a bank in Virginia Beach on Saturday.

Dispatch said the call came in at 10:23 a.m. for a robbery at the Bank @Lantac in the 500 block of S Independence Boulevard. A masked man entered the bank, demanded money and fled the scene the scene on foot with an undisclosed money.

There were no injuries.

If you have any information on this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

