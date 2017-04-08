Norfolk police, FBI hold active shooter event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Police Department and the FBI held an active shooter drill on Saturday.

The Active Shooter Preparedness event happened on Granby Street. The FBI created a video telling people the three main things to do during an active threat.

First, run away and find safety. If you can’t run, then hide. And if the attackers find you, the last resort is fight. Police also say be aware that attackers aren’t just using guns anymore.

Police say one of the first things people need to realize is that they could get caught in an active threat situation. They say that’s why you should have a plan in place for how to act.