Nearly 800 athletes visit Norfolk State for first ever High School Invitational

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Norfolk State University hosted the first ever High School Invitational Track and Field Meet at Dick Price Stadium. This two-day event, which began on Friday, attracted nearly 800 athletes from high schools in Hampton Roads, Washington, D.C., Maryland and North Carolina.

“We hope to build annually,” said meet director Vincent Pugh. “We are going to do it annually, and we hope it grows into one of the larger invitational track and field meets in the state of Virginia. That’s what we’re shooting for.”