Missing teen from North Carolina may be in Norfolk

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC – (WAVY) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina is asking for help in locating a missing teen girl who may be in Norfolk.

Mackenzie Gail Rogers, 17, was last seen on April 7 at a residence on Buckwood Ct. in Leland around 11:00 p.m.

She left in an unknown direction of travel or method of travel but she is believed to be with her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Christopher Brantner in Norfolk.

Mackenzie is 5’5″,140 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black hoodie, black t-shirt, Carolina blue basketball shorts and black vans.

Anyone with information as to Mackenzie’s whereabouts should contact Det. Ashley Stout at 910-880-4902, or call 911.

