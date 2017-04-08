Man walks into Maryview with a gunshot wound

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man walked into Maryview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso, Saturday.

Police say they responded to a call about a fight and a possible gunshot wound at the 7-Eleven in 4001 Greenwood Drive at 1:11 a.m. When units arrived on scene, they did not find a gunshot victim.

A call was received later about a walk in gunshot victim at Maryview Medical Center. Police have not confirmed if this was related to the earlier incident.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.