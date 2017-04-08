Dump truck crash causes I-64 East closure in JCC

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are currently investigating a single vehicle accident on I-64 East, Saturday afternoon.

Police say that around 2:49 p.m., a 2013 Volvo dump truck was at mile-marker 247 when the truck’s front tires blew out. While the truck tried to move to the shoulder, it struck another vehicle causing it to overturn over the guardrail and into a ditch.

No injuries were reported.

I-64 East will be shut down for an extended period of time as crews clean up and remove the truck from the ditch.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.