Delta cancels more flights after storm hits Atlanta

AP/WAVY Published:
ATLANTA, Ga. (AP/WAVY) — Delta Air Lines says it has canceled 275 flights Saturday morning, with some additional cancellations possible.

In a note to customers, Delta apologized for the disruption and continued difficulty re-accommodating those whose travel had been affected by the lingering impact of this week’s storms, which hampered the airline’s busiest hub in Atlanta.

Norfolk International Airport has two canceled flights. Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport has not had any cancelled flights.

The airline says it is still getting planes and crews back in position for flights.

Travelers whose flights are canceled can get a refund. Delta is also offering to waive change fees for those who rebook their plans.