Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship near Virginia Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship near Virginia Beach on Friday afternoon.

5th District Command Center watchstanders in Portsmouth were notified at 4:10 p.m. by the Royal Caribbean International cruise ship Grandeur of the Seas for a 60-year-old male passenger who was suffering from respiratory arrest.

The Grandeur of the Seas was 20 NM east of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, and continued traveling toward the Chesapeake Bay.

A response boat crew launched from Station Little Creek and arrived on scene east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel at 6:35 p.m.

The man and the cruise ship’s medical officer were transferred to the RBM and brought to Rudee Inlet in Virginia Beach. He was later transported to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital for treatment.

“This case illustrates how crucial it is for the Coast Guard to communicate and work closely with other entities in order to affect a timely rescue,” said Coast Guard Lt. Mitch Latta, command duty officer for the case. “Coast Guard crews, the flight surgeon, cruise ship personnel and local EMS all played important roles in getting this man the medical attention he needed.”