NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A child was hit by vehicle on Goff Street, Saturday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers received the call around 1:40 p.m. for a person hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived on scene, they found a child was injured.

The child was transported to a CHKD in downtown Norfolk with unknown injuries.

There are no other details.

