6 people rescued from York River

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Six people were rescued from the the York River Saturday after their kayaks capsized.

According to the James City County Fire Department, an adventure racing group of about 30 people were taking part in a bicycling and boating event at York River County Park.

An emergency call came in at about 9:39 p.m. about several people in the water after their kayaks capsized. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found three people in the water near the Croaker Landing boat ramp. A rescue boat was then launched and three additional people were pulled from the water.

The VCU LifeEvac 3 medical helicopter was on scene within minutes and located three more persons in the water, guiding rescue crews to them.

Three of the six persons rescued required medical treatment from being in the cold water for up to an hour and were transported to Williamsburg Sentara Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

A search of the river was then conducted for other members of the adventure racing group, with assistance from the US Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Police, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, West Point Volunteer Fire Department, Camp Peary Fire Department and York County Fire and Life Safety.

Several other members of the racing group were found stranded in various remote locations along the river and all were eventually accounted for.

No other injuries were reported.