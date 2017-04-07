Virginia lawmakers react to Syrian airstrikes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia lawmakers have released statements about U.S. airstrikes to a Syrian airbase that happened early Friday morning.

The bombing represents President Trump’s most dramatic military order since taking office and thrusts the U.S. administration deeper into the complex Syrian conflict. Trump called on “all civilized nations” to join the U.S. in seeking an end to the carnage in Syria.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Armed Services and Senate Foreign Relations Committees, released the following statement:

“Assad is a brutal dictator who must be held accountable for his actions. But President Trump has launched a military strike against Syria without a vote of Congress. The Constitution says war must be declared by Congress. I voted for military action against Syria in 2013 when Donald Trump was advocating that America turn its back on Assad’s atrocities. Congress will work with the President, but his failure to seek Congressional approval is unlawful.”

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement:

“Last night, the Director of National Intelligence briefed me on the Administration’s strikes in Syria. Assad’s use of chemical weapons to slaughter civilians was a heinous crime as well as a violation of international norms and Syria’s commitments to give up chemical weapons. It could not go unpunished. I am hopeful these strikes will convince the Assad regime that such actions should never be repeated. “I have requested information from the Administration about their plans, including any additional action in response to the use of chemical weapons. President Trump has said repeatedly that his objective in Syria is to defeat ISIS. Last night’s strike was aimed at a different objective. President Trump needs to articulate a coherent strategy for dealing with this complex conflict, because the consequences of a misstep are grave.”

Congressman Rob Wittman, Chairman of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces, today released the following statement:

“Last evening, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk missiles from two United States Navy ships, striking Al Shayrat airfield in Syria. This airfield was used as the staging point for Tuesday’s horrific chemical weapons attack perpetrated by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. I believe this Tomahawk strike sends a clear message to Syria’s dictator: Under this administration, the United States of America will not tolerate the use of chemical weapons. “I’ve long advocated for the need to develop a more comprehensive strategy in Syria with clearly-articulated goals, benchmarks for success, and an endgame in mind. I will continue to work with my colleagues and the administration to ensure any future action is part of a comprehensive strategy that pursues the best interests of the United States, our allies, and the region as a whole. The best way for Congress to do that moving forward is to debate and pass a new Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) for Syria.”

Congressman Bobby Scott issued the following statement:

“I am deeply disturbed by the Assad regime’s continued use of chemical weapons against innocent Syrian civilians. This and the many other crimes against humanity committed by the Assad regime must be addressed by the entire international community. “The missile strikes launched by President Trump last night appear to be a proportional and justified response to these latest atrocities. However, the President must present a comprehensive plan to Congress and the American people on how his Administration intends to address this situation, ensure that the United Nations and our allies in the Middle East will participate in this effort, and how these strikes fit into that strategy. If the President intends to commit our military to a sustained and prolonged military intervention in Syria, he must seek a new Authorization of Use of Military Force from Congress. This will allow Congress to exercise its constitutional prerogative to assess the current situation, review all the facts, debate the issue, and then vote on whether or not to authorize American military action. “Finally, I again call on the President to reconsider his Administration’s ongoing efforts to suspend the entry of refugees fleeing Syria. The United States has a moral obligation to step up and help innocent men, women and children fleeing unimaginable violence and terror. “It is my hope that the President will work with Congress in order to develop a comprehensive plan of action that will keep our nation safe, better engage our allies in this effort, address this humanitarian crisis, and ideally keep our men and women in uniform from another protracted military intervention in the Middle East.”

