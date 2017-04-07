Suspects use stolen credit card at Portsmouth TJ Maxx

PORTSMOUTH, Va. )WAVY) – Police are looking for two suspects in a stolen credit card case that happened in March.

Police say that the crime happened at the TJ Maxx in the 1200 block of Frederick Boulevard. The two suspects used a stolen credit card and then left the store in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is black, with short black hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He was last seen wearing dark colored skinny jeans, navy blue t-shirt, white sneakers, and white belt.

The second suspect is a white, with a dark colored hair pulled into a small “man bun” and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gold watch, white Adidas sneakers, black Daffy Duck sweat pants, and a red Nike t-shirt with the words “Good Things Come in Threes” on the front.

If you recognize the suspects, or know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.