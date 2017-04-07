Software problems lead to huge power bills in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Power bill problems strike in Elizabeth City. In March, homeowners and businesses received huge power bills; some cost more than a $1,000.

What happened? The city said their utility software for billing made a mistake. It’s not that people didn’t owe that much, but it just never sent them a monthly bill.

In Downtown Elizabeth City, the streets and the power lines lead right to Tina Clancy’s Art and Antique Connection.

However, those power lines led to a huge shock in March.

“When you get a bill for $1,200 and you’re expected to pay it in three days it’s definitely stressful,” she said.

Clancy said she hadn’t received a bill for all of 2017, until a city worker came by.

“He said, ‘I’m with the city,’ and he handed me and envelope and I said, ‘Well what is this?’ and he said, ‘I’m just the delivery man,’” Clancy explained.

After weeks of no answers, she had three days to pay the bill.

City Manager Rich Olson said in the fall of 2016, the city converted utility bills to new software. The backed up bills were just one of the many problems.

“I’ve decided that we will be going back to our old software,” he said.

Thursday, Olson fired the city’s long time Finance Director Sarah Blanchard. He wouldn’t explain if it was related to the issue.

“What I’m able to say is the finance director no longer works for the city of Elizabeth City,” he said.

While folks lined up to pay their unexpected back bills, Olson has authorized the city’s customer service to help.

“I’ve given them the power to go ahead and work on payment plans with individuals,” he said.

Tina Clancy said she looks forward to it.

“I would definitely like to have the city work with me as a business owner in catching up, but I would like proof of what I’m paying,” Clancy said.

But she can’t afford the shock of another power bill like this one.