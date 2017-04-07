PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 2017 Virginia Arts Festival is underway and this weekend the award-winning, critically acclaimed Pants Down Circus is taking the festival stage with their creative and exciting show.

We got a special visit from the stars of the show, Caz Walsh, Mason West and Luke Taylor. They came all the way from Australia to tell us about this creative, vibrant and family friendly show. They also hung out and gave us a sneak peek of the show.

Pants Down Circus – presented by the Virginia Arts Festival

Two Shows – Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

TCC Roper Performing Arts Center Norfolk

Tickets & Information: VAFest.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Virginia Arts Festival.