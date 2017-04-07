Norfolk sex offender sentenced 20 years in child porn case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A registered sex offender was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for collection child pornography.

According to court documents, Michael Murphy, 68, was identified by the Norfolk Police Department in March 2016 when a 9-year-old girl disclosed that she was being molested by Murphy.

After his arrest, Murphy’s electronics were seized and analyzed, which resulted in the discovery of child pornography images that he had collected on the Internet.

Murphy was a registered sex offender, having been convicted in Norfolk courts of various offenses: in 1993 of attempted statutory rape and sodomy; in 1994 of production of child pornography, carnal knowledge, and sodomy; and in 2006 of indecent liberties with children. Murphy’s minor victims have ranged from 4 years old to 14 years old.

Murphy pleaded guilty in the case on December 2016.