Low enrollment threatens Alliance Christian Academy in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Parents of Alliance Christian Academy students gathered for a meeting with school leaders in Portsmouth Friday night.

Concerned parents crowded into the meeting, which was held inside the church next to the school on Portsmouth Boulevard.

The academy says it may have to shut down its middle and high schools if more students don’t enroll. Right now, there are 160 paying students, but school officials say they need at least 210.

“It is with a heavy heart that in two months, that I and everyone else in this room may be saying bye to a school we and everyone else loves.”

Some who spoke at the meeting were frustrated and visibly upset.

“I’d like to know what’s going on,” one person said. “This has been going on the whole time, more than just the last five weeks. I put up with my wife coming home sick to death because she doesn’t know if she’ll have a job.”

The academy opened as a junior and senior high school in 1971.