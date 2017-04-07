In The Kitchen: Peanut and Dairy-Free Easter Egg Treats

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen today with Kristen Osborne she’s a disability advocate and food allergy consultant as well as the owner and founder of The Prioritized Group.

Kristen made for us some really tasty allergy-friendly treats. She made Peanut and Dairy-Free Easter Egg Treats and Easy No-Cook Allergen-Friendly Play Dough.

The Prioritized Group bridges the gap between diagnosis and safe, inclusive daily life for individuals with disabilities and food allergies from the classroom to the kitchen. They are currently offering free consultations for families navigating IEPs and 504s in schools as well as food allergy management at home, in the classroom and in the community.

(757) 300-3100

ThePrioritizedGroup.com

hello@theprioritizedgroup.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Prioritized Group.