PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Elijah Moore, a rapper who is only a second grader at Norfolk Academy is tired of being bullied himself,seeing other kids being bullied and the violence he sees on the news…so he has decided to do something about it through his music!

Elijah has a huge performance coming Sunday,April 8th at military circle at 1:30 as part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.