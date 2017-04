CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A family of three was displaced from their Chesapeake home after a house fire late Friday.

Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Clearfield Avenue at 8:34 p.m. Crews got to the scene 10 minutes later to find heavy fire on the porch.

The flames spread into the attic. The fire was marked under control within 25 minutes.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

