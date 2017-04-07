Camden County man arrested after leading authorities on pursuit

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Camden County man was arrested after a pursuit that spanned multiple counties in North Carolina.

At 10:18 p.m., the Camden County Sheriff’s Office requested help from Currituck County authorities to stop a maroon Suburban involved in a felony investigation. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Shortcut Road in Barco.

A deputy spotted the vehicle and tried stopping the driver on Highway 158 in Barco. The driver wouldn’t pull over and was speeding and driving recklessly.

A second deputy deployed a spike strip near Grandy. Three tires were affected, but the driver continued going until the vehicle lost its last tire before crossing the Wright Memorial Bridge.

Authorities were standing by to intercept the vehicle. Once on the Dare County side of the bridge, the driver couldn’t control the vehicle anymore.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Camden County.

Law enforcement took the driver, identified as 40-year-old Gregory Butler, into custody. He’s currently being held at the Currituck County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

Butler is charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, driving while impaired and speeding. Authorities also took out additional warrants against him for felony fleeing to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, larceny, second-degree kidnapping, assault by strangulation, larceny of a vehicle and felony parole violation.