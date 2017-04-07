Broadcaster Pete Michaud inducted to Admirals Hall of Fame

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Longtime broadcaster Pete Michaud was inducted into the Norfolk Admirals Hall of Fame on Friday night at Scope.

Michaud, who also broadcasts Tides baseball games, is in his 23rd season as voice of the Admirals. He has called more 1,700 Admirals games and has only missed two games.

Michaud was behind the microphone for two ECHL championship teams as well as the AHL’s Calder Cup winning team that won 28 consecutive regular season games.

“I feel a little bit awkward about the whole situation,” Michaud said. “To me, the Admirals Hall of Fame is about the players and the coaches and the executives that have help put banners in those rafters.”

Michaud grew up primarily in Virginia and his background was not necessarily in hockey.

“Sometimes you seek out your path, sometimes your path finds you, and in this case the Admirals found me, and here I am 25 years later.”