Bond denied for Hampton man charged in dead dogs case

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Bond was denied Friday for Vernon Silver in a case involving 21 dead dogs found in a Hampton home. The judge cited that Silver could be a danger to the community.

The 58-year-old faces more than 60 counts, including felony cruelty to animals. Silver is being represented by a public defender.

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Anton Bell, released the following statement to 10 On Your Side’s Erin Kelly:

“Today is a first step in removing someone from our community who has committed heinous acts against animals. Our office takes animal abuse cases extremely seriously and we plan to strongly prosecute this matter and hopefully, prevent this type of behavior from ever occurring again in our city.”

Court documents show Silver was the maintenance worker and had the only key to the home. According to the paperwork, another dog that survived was emaciated, in a pen with feces and urine, surrounded by decomposing dogs.

Officers found dogfighting books and magazines in Silver’s own home, the documents said.

