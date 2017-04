PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Salvation Army Kroc Community Corps Center. Captain Bill McKinley sailed on in The Hampton Roads Show to inform us on their 4th Annual Hope Gala, and how you can give back with celebration.

4th Annual Hope Gala

Thursday, April 20th

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kroc Center of Hampton Roads

Tickets & Information: SalvationArmyHRVA.org

(757) 543-8100