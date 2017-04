PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Portsmouth Humane Society. James McLaughlin, along with his animal loving team and Mini the beagle mix were all on The Hampton Roads Show to fill us in on their 9th Annual Cause for Paws 5K and celebration.

Portsmouth Humane Society’s 9th Annual Cause for Paws

Saturday, April 29th

10am to 2pm

North Landing Park

Olde Towne Portsmouth

Registration & Information:

PortsmouthHumaneSociety.org

(757) 397-6004