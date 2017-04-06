Transgender teen: Fight for rights is ‘bigger than me’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A transgender teenager who sued his school board for the right to use the boys bathroom says his case won’t be resolved by the time he graduates but he will keep fighting on behalf of others.

Transgender Virginia student: Ruling leaves kids in limbo

Gavin Grimm addressed members of Congress on Thursday during a forum on civil rights under President Donald Trump.

The 17-year-old criticized Trump’s decision to revoke guidance on transgender students’ use of public school bathrooms, saying the action sent a message that “could not have been more damaging” to transgender youth.

The U.S. Supreme Court was scheduled to hear Grimm’s case last month. But the justices sent it back to the lower court without reaching a decision after the guidance was revoked.

Grimm will graduate from his Gloucester, Virginia, high school this spring. But he said: “This fight is bigger than me.”