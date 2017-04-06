Suspect in Suffolk shooting caught by Marshals in New York

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect in a Suffolk shooting was captured by U.S. Marshals in New York Thursday morning.

Marshals found 28-year-old Gary Lee Legette hiding out in an apartment building in Bronx, New York.

Legette was wanted for several charges, including attempted malicious wounding, shoot/cut/stab or wound, shooting into occupied building, shooting from a vehicle, discharging a firearm in public with injury and eight counts of use of firearm in commission of felony.

Legette was wanted in connection to a shooting that injured 28-year-old Kevon J. Artis.

Officers were called to Sentara Obici Hospital on Feb. 23 after Artis showed up to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.