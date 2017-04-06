Suspect arrested in Franklin in connection with narcotics sales

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection with the sale of drugs.

Jamir Da’Qwon White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of distribution of cocaine, one count distribution of marijuana and use of a firearm while distributing narcotics. Undercover officers were able to make purchases of narcotics and a .22 caliber pistol from White.

While executing a search warrant at White’s apartment in Dorchester Square, officer’s recovered additional narcotics, as well as paraphernalia associated with the distribution of drugs.

Additional charges are pending.

White is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond