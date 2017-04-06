Significant damage from severe weather reported in Northern Neck

NORTHERN NECK, Va. (WAVY) – Significant damage from severe weather has been reported in the towns of Irvington and Kilmarnock.

A city official with the town of Kilmarnock, has confirmed that the town of Irvington saw significant damage to about five or six buildings. In Kimarnock, damage to Rappahannock General Hospital included windows being blown out. The hospital is being assessed for more damage.

At this time, it has not been confirmed if the damage is from a tornado.

WAVY News has a crew on the way to learn more.

Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.