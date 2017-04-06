Shots fired near Smithfield schools causes lock downs

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Smithfield High and Middle schools were briefly locked down Thursday morning after shots were fired in the area.

According to the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Department, reports came out around 10:20 a.m. that shots were fired in the area of Red Oaks Trailer Park on Benn’s Church Blvd.

A deputy responded to the scene and found the two suspects matching descriptions given in the report. One suspect was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit. The second subject was identified as is being interviewed by deputies

Because of the proximity of both the schools to the incident, they were locked down for about 30 minutes. An investigation found that the second suspect did not run onto school property.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation.

