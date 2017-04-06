Sandbridge homes damaged by severe weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Severe weather caused some damage to several homes in the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach.
Emergency dispatchers say they received a report at 1:53 p.m. of a waterspout hitting a home in the 3100 block of Sandfiddler Road. The home is vacant, according to dispatchers.
The fire department shared photos of a home a block away, on Sandpiper Road, that lost part of its roof. It appears the roof landed on a nearby pool. Photos show fences in the area torn down.
No injuries have been reported.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.