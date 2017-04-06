Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run accident in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to Aberdeen and Weaver roads at 7:53 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found an 18-year-old man who said while he was crossing through the intersection on the crosswalk, he was hit by a burgundy Hyundai Sonata.

The Hyundai was heading on West Weaver and tried to turn left onto Aberdeen. After hitting the man, the driver slowed down, but then continued heading northbound on Aberdeen Road towards West Mercury Boulevard.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.