NC seeks nearly $1B from Congress for hurricane recovery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper is seeking nearly $1 billion from Congress to help North Carolina counties still recovering from Hurricane Matthew more than six months after it caused massive inland flooding and killed 28 people.

Division of Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said Thursday the state will focus on finding affordable homes for victims, especially the 270 households still living in transitional housing.

Cooper’s request is in addition to $300 million in federal funds that Congress allocated in December.

Matthew struck North Carolina in October, with rains and floods that hurt 30,000 businesses and caused more than $400 million in crop losses.

In December, legislators approved spending $201 million to address disaster recovery for Matthew and mountain wildfires. Cooper’s proposed budget includes $115 million more for storm and fire recovery.