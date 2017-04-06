Kempsville Middle students didn’t shelter in place during tornado warning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Several concerned parents from Kempsville Middle School in Virginia Beach contacted 10 On Your Side following Thursday’s tornado warning, saying their kids were not told to shelter in place during the storm.

WAVY News reached out to the school system. School officials admitted that weather radios did not alert staff to the warning.

“If the staff had received the alert, without question, students would have been moved,” a spokesperson for the division said in a statement.

The spokesperson said staff had already taken safety precautions, such as moving students inside from portable classrooms and keeping them in interior hallways and classrooms.

Read the full statement from the school system’s spokesperson below:

First, let me say that everyone with Virginia Beach City Public Schools takes our responsibility for student safety very seriously. It is our top priority. We are thankful that today’s storm was not worse and that our schools and community weathered the storm with minimal damage. As for school operations during the storm, we do have a report that not all weather radios provided by the USDOE operated properly at the time of the tornado warning. That was the case at Kempsville Middle School. The radio did not alert staff to the warning; therefore, students did not shelter in the hallways. If the staff had received the alert, without question, students would have been moved. Here is what did happen at Kempsville Middle School: Based on the principal’s experience and observations of the weather outside her building, the school had already taken safety precautions such as moving students in from portables, keeping classes inside and closing the outdoor breezeways. Students used interior hallways and remained in classrooms. As with any weather event or potential emergency, we will review our processes, look for areas to improve our practices, and quickly resolve any known issues. As part of that work, staff is assessing why the weather radio did not work properly and determining the best/fastest way to fix the problem.”