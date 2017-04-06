Hazmat crews investigate former business owned by Beach murder suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side has learned that hazmat crews were called out to a the former business owned by murder suspect Joseph Merlino.

“Anything could have been in there and we’ve been sitting here working,” said business owner Rachael Seda.

Seda says Wednesday evening, Virginia Beach firefighters and hazmat crews swarmed the business next to hers on Mediterranean Avenue.

“They blocked this whole road,” Seda said. “It was just covered in fire trucks, fire people and then the police later showed up.”

Many wondered what crews were doing there. They found out when they talked with firefighters.

“The firefighter finally said that while they [construction crews] were in demolition, one of the construction workers found something inside one of the walls,” business owner Teri McCarthy said.

Fire officials say two bottles with a clear liquid were found. They have now been sent to lab for testing.

The business, which is now being renovated, used to be a cell phone repair shop run by Merlino.

Merlino was charged with murder in February. Prosecutors say he injected his estranged wife Ellie Tran with cyanide.

Prosecutors also tell 10 On Your Side explosive chemicals were found at his Virginia Beach home.

“It’s scary to think that something is going and is it safe for me to come here to work?” Seda asked. “Have they cleared it out?”

“Last night, I had a little more time. I did think about… If they found that it was anything, is there anything else we should be worried about?” McCarthy worried.

Virginia Beach police confirmed hazmat was on the scene, but wouldn’t say if this was connected to Merlino’s pending murder case.

Business owners say what ever was found had to be potentially dangerous.

“You don’t send a million fire trucks and firemen to go in there and get a bottle of Gatorade out, so it was definitely something in there that was concerning enough for them to send in a crew and take a lot of precautions,” Seda said.

Merlino is currently charged with second-degree murder. He is being held in the Virginia Beach jail.