Dominion working to restore power following severe weather

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Dominion Virginia Power crews are out working to restore power to those who lost it during Thursday’s storms.

Dominion says customers from Richmond to Hampton Roads were impacted by the severe weather. Nearly 75,000 customers lost power in Dominion’s service area Thursday. The hardest hit areas were the Northern Neck, Fairfax, Warrenton and Orange.

Click here to check on real-time outage numbers.

Officials expect the lights to be back on in the Hampton Roads area by midnight. The Northern Neck should have power restored by 3 p.m. Friday. Crews will work throughout the night Thursday to make repairs to damage caused by high winds and downed trees.

If you haven’t already, report any outages on www.dom.com or call 866-DOM-HELP.