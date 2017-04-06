Commercial fire on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a commercial fire in the 1200 block of First Colonial Road, early Thursday morning.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 3:54 a.m. Crews arrived on the scene around 4:02 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the roof.

The fire was knocked down at 4:13 a.m. and ruled out at 4:30 a.m., according to fire officials.

First Colonial Road at Mill Dam Road was closed for about an hour.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

