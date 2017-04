CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Surveillance cameras at a Chesapeake restaurant captured some very clear pictures of a burglary suspect.

Police say the man in the images broke into the business in the 4100 block of Portsmouth Blvd. on March 23.

He helped himself to some food and something to drink, which you can see in the pictures.

If you recognize this man, please call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.