Power lines, trees come down during storms in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Severe weather caused damage throughout the City of Chesapeake Thursday.

Robb Braidwood with Chesapeake Emergency Management tells WAVY’s Andy Fox that there was damage throughout the Hickory area, on Dalia Drive and on Centerville Turnpike.

Hickory Ridge Farm suffered considerable structure damage. Friends and neighbors came to the farm to help clean up debris and fallen trees. Luckily, no farm animals or people were hurt.

Owner of the farm, Robin Pierce, said the farm’s opening day is set for April 22.

“I’m completely overwhelmed by how gracious people are who have already stopped by to help,” Pierce said, tearing up. “My phone’s blowing up with people just offering their help … So I’m grateful.”

A tree collapsed on a home located at Centerville Turnpike and Land of Promise Road. The tree fell into a woman’s bedroom, but fortunately she wasn’t in the room at the time, but was somewhere else inside the home with her son, Bobby Hoag, and his wife.

Hoag said they had just gotten home from a doctor’s appointment and were watching some home videos when the lights started flickering and rain started coming down heavily.

“About two minutes after it really started pouring down heavy, we kind of started to hear howling noises,” Hoag said. “It sounded like a freight train. I joked to my wife, ‘That sounds like a tornado!'”

Seconds later, Hoag said the tree landed on the house. Hoag said everyone was OK.

“I’m just thankful that she wasn’t in the bedroom, because it could have been much worse if she had been in there when the tree came down on it.”

There are power lines down nearby the home and power outages have been reported throughout the city. Click here to check real-time outage numbers from Dominion Virginia Power.

WAVY viewer Eric Donnelly shared a video of Life Storage on Battlefield Boulevard. It appears the roof of one of the buildings was torn off.

