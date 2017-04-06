Storm damage reported in Hickory area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Severe weather caused damage throughout the Hickory area of Chesapeake Thursday.

WAVY viewer Eric Donnelly shared a video of Life Storage on Battlefield Boulevard. It appears the roof of one of the buildings was torn off.

WAVY’s Andy Fox is at Hickory Ridge Farm, where trees have come down and there’s considerable structure damage.

Another WAVY viewer, Bobby Hoag‎, sent a photo of a tree on his home at Centerville Turnpike and Land of Promise Road. Hoag said everyone was OK, but that his family was trapped in their driveway from downed trees and there are power lines down.

Downed power lines/trees at Centerville Tpk & Land of Promise Rd. No estimate on time to clear, but you might plan on an alternate route. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) April 6, 2017

There are outages throughout the city. Click here to check real time outage numbers from Dominion Virginia Power.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this developing story.