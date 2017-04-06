5 years ago: The “Good Friday miracle”

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Thursday marked the 5th anniversary of the crash many call the “Good Friday miracle.”

On that day in 2012, a Navy F-18 jet crashed into an apartment complex on Birdneck Road. The crash earned it’s nickname because luckily no one was killed or injured; including the flight crew.

Investigators say the jet suffered a double engine failure shortly after taking off from NAS Oceana on April 6, 2012. The training flight was airborne for little more than a minute. The two-person crew ejected seconds before the crash that ignited a huge explosion. Nearly thirty people lost their homes in the Mayfair Mews complex.

Since the crash, the complex was demolished for redevelopment. The plan was approved by the Virginia Beach Planning Department and is being carried out by Mayfair Inc. which is part of Covington and Associates Realtors; the developer and management company of Mayfair Mews.

The plan calls for the development of 55 townhouses on the property and three adjacent properties at the intersection of North Birdneck and Fleming Drive.

Residents, many who lived there at the time of the crash, were forced to move out in July of 2016. Many of them had to scramble to find new living arrangements.