Woman shot in the leg in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot in the leg Thursday in Newport News.

Police and medics were called to the area of 18th Street and Jefferson Avenue at 4:23 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a female with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with an injury that appears to be non life-threatening, police say.

Police say there’s no suspect information at this time. If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

