12-year-old girl grazed by bullet in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting after a 12-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the 600 block of Dresden Drive, Thursday morning.

Dispatch say the emergency call came in at 7:17 a.m.

According to Newport News police, the girl’s wound was to her face. Her injuries ares considered non-life threatening.

An investigation showed that the girl was upstairs in an apartment when the bullet traveled through a window.

There is no other information at this time.

