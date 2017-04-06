12-year-old girl grazed by bullet in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting after a 12-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in the 600 block of Dresden Drive, Thursday morning.
Dispatch say the emergency call came in at 7:17 a.m.
According to Newport News police, the girl’s wound was to her face. Her injuries ares considered non-life threatening.
An investigation showed that the girl was upstairs in an apartment when the bullet traveled through a window.
There is no other information at this time.
Stay on WAVY.com for developments in this story.