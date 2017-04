SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to an accident in the 9000 block of S. Quay Road, Thursday morning.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 4:59 a.m.

The accident involved two vehicles. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One Eastbound lane is closed in the area while crews clean up the wreck.

There is no other information at this time.

