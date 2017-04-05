Woman found mostly naked in California claims to be mermaid

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) — A woman was found near Table Mountain, California on Tuesday morning, and she doesn’t seem to know who she is, the Fresno Police Department said.

“She was wet, she said she had been in the lake, said she needed help and needed to be taken to the hospital,” said Fresno Police Lt. Mark Hudson.

The woman was found about 3:15 a.m. walking in the middle of the street on Millerton Road (Friant Road) about a mile south of Table Mountain.

When she was found, her hair was wet, and she was mostly naked. She told officers she had been in the water.

She answers, “I don’t know” to most questions, police said. She has claimed to be a mermaid named “Joanna.”

“We did go through records after fingerprinting her and we still did not come up with her identity,” said Hudson.

She is 5-foot-4, weighs 150 pounds and has webbed feet.

“There are some strange things that happen up here,” said neighbor Karon Renwick. “We’re in the mountains.”

Anyone with information on this woman should call (559) 621-2455 or email the missing persons unit Detective Paul Hill at paul.hill@fresno.gov.