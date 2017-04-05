Trump removes Steve Bannon from National Security Council

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2016, file photo, Steve Bannon, former head of Breitbart News and campaign CEO for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, appears at a national security meeting with advisors at Trump Tower in New York. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, Kellogg's announced that it will no longer advertise on Breitbart.com, the website formerly run by Bannon, one of President-elect Donald Trump’s top aides. Breitbart has been condemned for featuring racist, sexist and anti-Semitic content. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has removed chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council, reversing a controversial early decision to give Bannon access to the high-level meetings.

A new memorandum about the composition of the NSC was published in the Federal Register on Wednesday. The memo no longer lists the chief strategist as a member of the Principal’s Committee, a group of high-ranking officials that convene to discuss pressing national security priorities.

The new memo also restores the director of national intelligence and the Joint Chiefs chairman to the Principal’s Committee.

Bannon’s addition to the NSC sparked concerns from Trump critics, who said it was inappropriate for the political adviser to play a role on national security matters.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.