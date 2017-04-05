Summer Camps and Programs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – All this week we’re talking about Summer and the great ways your kids can spend their time off from school with some help from our hrScene Summer Camp Guide. Today, we’re checking out the fun in store at Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation Camps.

Kenny Hirsch is the Recreation Specialist at Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation’s Out of School Time programs and he gave us some great information and advice on how to take advantage of these great camps.

Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation Summer Programs

Registration begins this Saturday..

Visit VBGOV.com/Camps to register online or you can head to one of the six Virginia Beach rec centers to register in person.

You can also call (757) 385-0402 or email fun@vbgov.com

