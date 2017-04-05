Severe weather preparations underway in Hampton Roads, NC

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The beautiful weather on Wednesday may be the calm before the storm. There is potential for severe weather Thursday.

Showers and storms will first pop up Thursday morning. Strong and gusty winds are highly likely, and there is a moderate risk for hail and possibly tornadoes. Flooding is not expected to be an issue Thursday.

10 On Your Side reached out to school officials throughout Hampton Roads and in northeast North Carolina. Many are preparing for severe weather Thursday.

Gates County and Currituck County Public Schools are closed Thursday. Southampton County, Camden County and Elizabeth City Public Schools are delayed by two hours.

A spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools says officials haven’t made any decisions about Thursday, but are watching the weather closely. As a precaution, equipment is being moved from flood-prone areas and leaks are being covered. School officials did a walk-through of school buildings and facilities Wednesday as well.

Isle of Wight County Schools dismissed early Wednesday and evening school events were canceled. School officials are monitoring updates from the National Weather Service and discussing options to come up with a plan. Thursday is the last day for students before they go on spring break. At the high school, students are expected to take exams and dismiss early. School officials say these details complicate things, but they hope to notify parents of options for Thursday sometime Wednesday.

WAVY News is still working to learn more about other school districts and divisions.

The threat comes on the heels of tornadoes that swept through the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach and caused massive damage.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a EF-2 tornado that went across parts of Virginia Beach and Chesapeake with peak winds of 120 miles per hour. An EF-1 touched down in Suffolk. It had peak winds of 80 to 90 miles per hours. Another EF-1 went through Bertie County.

Luckily, no injuries were reported anywhere.

In Chesapeake, a tornado destroyed the Real Life Christian Church. More than 200 homes in Virginia Beach were damaged Friday. Neighbors are still working to clean up and recover.

Virginia Beach Emergency Manager Erin Sutton says crews are out clearing debris as quickly as they can.

“We’re concerned because we have homes that are already damaged and we want to make sure they get the hatches batten down for the next go around,” she said.

Sutton is urging homeowners to bring in or tie down anything that could get picked up by gusty winds. She also recommends having an alert system ready for any threats, such as tornadoes, which could pop up in an instant.

“With the tornadoes, we get such a narrow window, that’s the best. The people who had the apps, that’s why they made it to the the closet, go into an interior bathroom. It’s extremely important to have that so they have the information and notification to take shelter immediately.”

Tornadoes can hit without warning and destroy a community in seconds. It’s important to keep some things in mind before a tornado warning is issued.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in or near the watch area. A tornado warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

If you are in a tornado warning area, you should seek shelter and take cover. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. If you are in a mobile home, a vehicle, or are outside, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If you are in a high-rise building and don’t have enough time to get to the lowest floor, pick a place in a hallway in the center of the building.

Try to find a place to gather in case of tornadoes ahead of time and have a family emergency plan in place. Know safety tips and have an emergency supply kit on hand, too.

