Sailor injured in motorcycle crash will need fourth surgery, mother says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – It was 4:30 in the morning in Oregon, when Cara Hollingsworth got the call that her son Dakota, a 22-year-old airman in the Navy, had been involved in a serious crash on his motorcycle in Virginia Beach — more than 2,000 miles away.

“I immediately tried to figure out how I could get here,” she said.

That night she was relieved to find Dakota surrounded by his shipmates.

“He was shocked to see me. He had no idea that I was able to fly out. He told me he loved me and squeezed my hand,” she said.

Police said the crash happened on Northampton Boulevard last week. According to officers, 38-year-old Michael Edward Jones was driving an SUV on a revoked license, turned directly into the path of a motorcycle, and didn’t stop. Police asked people to be on the lookout for a vehicle with a shattered rear window, and arrested Jones two days later. Jones was charged with felony hit and run, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license. He has been released on bond and is due back in court in June.

“I was outraged. How can you do that? How can you just hit somebody and leave? I mean, I’m thankful that it was morning, where there is people going to work and it was a busy road, had it not been, I mean, he left him for dead,” Hollingsworth said.

Dakota’s injuries are extensive, she said.

“He has a broken femur on his left side…his right hip socket is broken. He has a fracture in his right leg…his kneecap is displaced in his right leg, tendon is displaced in his right leg,” Hollingsworth said.

Dakota has had three surgeries over the course of a week, and has another one ahead of him, his mother said.

“He’s been through a lot, you know, he’s in the Navy, he was deployed, he doesn’t deserve this.”

