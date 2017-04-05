Inmate escapes custody at Riverside Regional Medical Center

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate escaped from custody Wednesday at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News.

The sheriff’s office identified the inmate as Thomas Brabham. He was arrested on March 25 and is a suspect in nearly a dozen burglaries. He was being held at the Newport News City Jail.

Last Tuesday, Brabham was taken to the hospital for medical attention, the sheriff’s office said. He was undergoing physical therapy at the hospital when he escaped.

Sheriff’s deputies and police officers are helping in the search for Brabham.

NNSO bloodhound tracking scents at @riverside, after inmate escaped hospital this afternoon. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Le0cRMFdRu — Joe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) April 5, 2017

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is underway to determine how Brabham escaped.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.

Search for escaped inmate View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Chopper 10/WAVY Photo)