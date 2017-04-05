Police respond to third shooting in Norfolk within 14 hours

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police confirm they are investigating a third shooting that happened in the Norview section of the city within 14 hours.

The third shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found a man on Chesapeake Boulevard suffering from a graze wound.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to recover from his injury.

Khalilah LeGrand with Norfolk Public Schools confirmed that Norview High School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday due to the shooting.

Police confirmed Wednesday that two men were critically injured in separate shootings Tuesday night.

A 22-year-old man was found shot on Melon Street after officers were dispatched at 10 p.m. Around an hour later, officers were called to an area on Alexander Street, and found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both men are in the hospital and are listed in critical condition. Police say a preliminary investigation has found that the shootings Tuesday night were isolated incidents.

It is unconfirmed if the the Wednesday afternoon shooting is related to either of the first two incidents.

